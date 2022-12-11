Lockland officer hit, hospitalized after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Lockland police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was hit by another car early Sunday morning, according to Lockland police.

The officer was traveling east on Galbraith Road near Burns Avenue just after 3 a.m. when a white minivan hit the cruiser before hitting a tree, police said.

Lockland police say the officer has non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the other driver’s condition.

Both vehicles are likely totaled, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

