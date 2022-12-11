Contests
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Florence

A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Burlington Pike early Sunday morning.
A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Burlington Pike early Sunday morning.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -A pedestrian was hit in Florence early Sunday morning and was taken to the UC Medical Center where the person is listed in critical condition, according to Sergeant Michael Gonterman with the City of Florence Police Department.

Officers were called to Burlington Pike near the intersection of Commerce Drive around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling westbound in the left lane of Burlington Pike as the pedestrian was walking south across the road, Gonterman said.

Gonterman adds that the driver was unable to stop before hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was then taken the hospital, Gonterman said. The sergeant adds that the driver nor the passenger of the vehicle sustained any injuries.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Police have not identified anyone involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

