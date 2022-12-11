Police identify suspect, victim in connection with in fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police identified the suspect and the victim in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m., and found 33-year-old Antwon Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.

Bradbury says that 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White is the suspect and has a nationwide warrant for murder.

He is considered armed and dangerous, Bradbury said. Residents are advised not to approach or try to apprehend him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Those with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Lindeman at 859-292-2272 or call Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

