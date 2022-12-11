Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals defense will be without one of its most important players as the team heads into a pivotal stretch of games.

Defensive End Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist Sunday against the Browns, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hendrickson finished the game with the injury, playing the fourth quarter through the pain.

No word on the type or severity of the injury. However, according to Rapoport, the standout pass rusher is expected to miss “a few weeks.”

Second-year Defensive End Joseph Ossai could get more snaps in Hendrickson’s absence. Ossai had the key tackle on Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter of last week’s win.

The Bengals have consecutive road games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots before returning to Paycor Stadium for a Jan. 2 showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

They close out the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 8.

Cincinnati (9-4) has now won five straight and is one of the hottest teams in the league. They’re on track for a wildcard berth but remain second in the AFC North after the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to pull off the upset Sunday against the Ravens (9-4), who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Hendrickson has six sacks and two forced fumbles on the season.

Only Myles Garrett has more QB pressures this season. The #bengals finish the season: at Bucs, at Pats, Bills, Ravens. https://t.co/A5n9cZYESl — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 11, 2022

