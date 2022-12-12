18-year-old indicted after Middletown police chase, crash into apartment building

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 18-year-old suspect was indicted Monday in connection with a Middletown police chase that ended with a crash into an apartment building in July, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Fornshell says that on July 22, Ja’Daquan Daniels led police on a chase in a stolen car, fled from officers, and crashed into an apartment building.

After the crash, Daniels and another suspect were seen breaking the glass of the apartment and running from the scene, according to Lt. Brian Pacifico with the City of Franklin Police.

Fornsell says that there was a juvenile inside the vehicle during the incident.

The suspects had also fled from an aggravated robbery involving a gun in Oakwood, located near Dayton, earlier on July 22, Pacifico said.

Jail records show that Daniels is held at the Montgomery County Jail and is facing two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and one count of endangering children.

