2 juveniles charged after breaking in, vandalizing Lawrenceburg Speedway

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Two juveniles were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized.

Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that there were thousands of dollars in damages.

The track appeared to be driven on with a few of the speedway’s golf carts. In addition, security cameras were knocked out, one of the gates was busted and 27 sets of keys were stolen from the vehicles.

While the damage estimate was $6,000, police were able to retrieve all 27 car keys that were stolen.

“From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU so much to everyone for your assistance,” Lawrenceburg Speedway said.

Officers say an individual submitted a tip to the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

