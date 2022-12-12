Adams County deputies search for missing 14-year-old

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 14-year-old girl is missing from her West Union home, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Arrica Heflin was last seen around noon on Dec. 11.

The teen is 5′3″ and weighs around 200 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If seen, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 937-544-2314 ext. 1.

