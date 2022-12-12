Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights.

Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year.

The Balloon Glow was a part of the 23rd annual Light Up Middletown, a drive-through experience featuring holiday lights, ice skating, theater performances and more.

Light Up Middletown continues every night through New Year’s Eve from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, people can visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.