Cincinnati native and WNBA star gives ‘hope & joy’ after hosting toy drive

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Athletic League teamed up with WNBA player Kelsey Mitchell to help those in need and bring smiles to children’s faces.

Mitchell’s organization, Kelzhoop Foundation, collected toys at the Woodlawn Recreation Center on Sunday for its second annual toy drive.

“What we decided to do is take the toys people bring in, wrap them up and once they are wrapped, give them off to different families, said Mitchell, who is an Indiana Fever guard.

The Woodlawn native says she started the toy drive to invest in children and help them be successful.

“Kids are the pillar of our community; they are the future. You have to invest in them and make sure they get any resources they need.”

Mitchell’s father dressed as Santa and all kids in attendance were able to get free pictures.

“I come from family. I’m big on family, so everyone in my family is going to pitch in, and when we give back, we do it the right way,” Mitchell said.

The KelzHoop Foundation along with the Cincinnati Athletic League will wrap all of the toys donated today to distribute on Dec. 20 at the Get the Groceries event at Oakley Kroger.

“It’s a blessing to be able to help others, especially at this time of the year or any time of the year,” Mitchell explained. “You get a chance to bless the lives of others and give hope and joy.”

In addition to its annual toy drive, the Kelzhoop Foundation also hosts youth basketball camps throughout the year.

