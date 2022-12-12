Cloudy Skies for Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Tuesday will also have more clouds than sun, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Rain arrives late Tuesday night and will be on and off through Thursday morning.

Expect a wet Wednesday with rain lingering into Thursday morning. Keep the umbrella on hand Wednesday morning, evening and into Thursday morning. Total rainfall amounts from Tuesday night through Thursday morning will range from a half an inch to over an inch of rainfall possible.

Thursday will have showers ending followed by partial clearing and temperatures falling in the afternoon as colder air moves into the Ohio Valley region. Expect highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s from Friday through the middle of the following week.

Though there will be a chance of snow flurries or light snow showers on Friday and early Saturday, much of the extended forecast looks dry - but cold.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.