Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Cloudy Skies for Monday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Tuesday will also have more clouds than sun, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Rain arrives late Tuesday night and will be on and off through Thursday morning.

Expect a wet Wednesday with rain lingering into Thursday morning. Keep the umbrella on hand Wednesday morning, evening and into Thursday morning. Total rainfall amounts from Tuesday night through Thursday morning will range from a half an inch to over an inch of rainfall possible.

Thursday will have showers ending followed by partial clearing and temperatures falling in the afternoon as colder air moves into the Ohio Valley region. Expect highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s from Friday through the middle of the following week.

Though there will be a chance of snow flurries or light snow showers on Friday and early Saturday, much of the extended forecast looks dry - but cold.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Cloudy Skies for Monday
Catherine's Monday Forecast

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
Covington police are searching for 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White in connection with the fatal...
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

Latest News

Cloudy Skies for Monday
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Frank's Monday Video Weather Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Quiet & Dry Monday Afternoon
Tracking another day of variably cloudy skies in the tri-state.
Cloudy and seasonable start to the work week