Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head.

Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face.

The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of the assault, where he later allegedly punched his daughter, a court complaint stated.

Police arrested Stiver for domestic violence at his apartment where he allegedly refused to be handcuffed and had to be tased, a court complaint said.

The 27-year-old was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of endangering a child and one count of resisting arrest.

Stiver is expected to appear in front of Hamilton County Judge Jackie Ginocchio for his arraignment Monday morning.

