Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

William Stiver, 27, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of endangering...
William Stiver, 27, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of endangering a child and one count of resisting arrest.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head.

Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face.

The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of the assault, where he later allegedly punched his daughter, a court complaint stated.

Police arrested Stiver for domestic violence at his apartment where he allegedly refused to be handcuffed and had to be tased, a court complaint said.

The 27-year-old was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of endangering a child and one count of resisting arrest.

Stiver is expected to appear in front of Hamilton County Judge Jackie Ginocchio for his arraignment Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
Covington police are searching for 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White in connection with the fatal...
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

Latest News

The woman is armed with a knife, according to an official.
Woman barricades herself inside stranger’s home prompting SWAT response in West Chester Township
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches bid for Indiana governor
Arrica Heflin, 14, has been missing from her West Union home since Dec. 11.
Adams County deputies search for missing 14-year-old
Frank's Monday Video Weather Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast