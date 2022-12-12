‘Extended absence’ for Bengals’ Boyd not likely, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dislocated finger is not expected to keep Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd on the sideline for more than a couple of weeks, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Boyd, now in his seventh season with the Bengals, suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s 23-10 win against the Cleveland Browns.

The veteran wide receiver “could miss a week or two,” Pelissero says, adding, “but it shouldn’t be an extended absence.”

Boyd’s return to the field will be dependent on his “healing” and “pain tolerance,” according to NFL Network insider.

With Boyd sidelined for most of Sunday’s game and Tee Higgins only playing one snap due to a hamstring injury, the Bengals got another phenomenal performance from Ja’Marr Chase, and Trenton Irwin came up big in several spots.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist in the game against Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The standout pass rusher is expected to miss “a few weeks,” per Rapoport.

Winners of five straight, the 9-4 Bengals travel to Tampa Bay to take on the 6-7 Buccaneers in Week 15.

