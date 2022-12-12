Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

‘Extended absence’ for Bengals’ Boyd not likely, per report

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) lines up before the snap during the first half...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) lines up before the snap during the first half of a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dislocated finger is not expected to keep Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd on the sideline for more than a couple of weeks, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Boyd, now in his seventh season with the Bengals, suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s 23-10 win against the Cleveland Browns.

The veteran wide receiver “could miss a week or two,” Pelissero says, adding, “but it shouldn’t be an extended absence.”

Boyd’s return to the field will be dependent on his “healing” and “pain tolerance,” according to NFL Network insider.

With Boyd sidelined for most of Sunday’s game and Tee Higgins only playing one snap due to a hamstring injury, the Bengals got another phenomenal performance from Ja’Marr Chase, and Trenton Irwin came up big in several spots.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist in the game against Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The standout pass rusher is expected to miss “a few weeks,” per Rapoport.

Winners of five straight, the 9-4 Bengals travel to Tampa Bay to take on the 6-7 Buccaneers in Week 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
Covington police are searching for 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White in connection with the fatal...
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after a first down catch during the second half of...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase shines in gritty win over the Browns
Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo...
Xavier defeats UC for fourth consecutive time in annual Crosstown Shootout match
the final quarter
The Final Quarter 12-9-22