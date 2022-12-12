Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

Hamilton County K9 officer William Holmes is charged with domestic violence.
Hamilton County K9 officer William Holmes is charged with domestic violence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies.

Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents.

Deputies say William Holmes has been stripped from his authoritative duties until the conclusion of the investigation and his firearms have also been confiscated.

Court documents show Holmes will appear in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
Covington police are searching for 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White in connection with the fatal...
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

Latest News

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident occurred in East Price...
“They don’t pay attention to their speed” East Price Hill residents react after 5-year-old boy gets hit by car
East Price Hill residents react after 5-year-old boy gets hit by car
East Price Hill residents react after 5-year-old boy gets hit by car
Skimmers police found at a gas station in Loveland.
Feds: Cuban nationals put skimmers on busy Tri-State gas station, made prolific purchases
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday,...
Jury selection underway in Butler County auditor’s trial
The SWAT standoff on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community ended around 8 a.m. with a...
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home