Jury selection to begin Monday in Butler County auditor’s trial

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a Butler County auditor.

Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing six public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain.

He and his attorney have repeatedly called the charges false and politically motivated. Reynold also has denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit.

Last year, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser asked Ohio Attorney General Yost to assign a special prosecutor to oversee a public corruption investigation into Reynolds.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and then the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) began investigating Reynolds after FOX19 reported he was seeking more than $1 million in public money to pay for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property for development.

In February, a Butler County grand jury indicted Reynolds on five charges. He was re-indicted in July with a new, sixth charge related to Lakota Local Schools and money the state gives the auditor’s office for calculating and distributing real estate taxes from levies. The auditor’s office doesn’t use all the real estate fee money so Reynolds returns millions to the community each year.

In all now, Reynolds faces four felonies: bribery and three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract; and two misdemeanors: unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest, according to a court document called the “Bill of Particulars.”

Reynolds could face up to seven years and six months in prison if convicted on all charges, Butler County’s sheriff has said.

A conviction would mean he could serve as auditor and the Butler County Republican Party would have to choose a replacement.

