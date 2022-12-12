Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Jury selection to begin Monday in Butler County auditor’s trial

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday,...
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday, Feb. 24.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of a Butler County auditor.

Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing six public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain.

He and his attorney have repeatedly called the charges false and politically motivated. Reynold also has denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit.

Last year, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser asked Ohio Attorney General Yost to assign a special prosecutor to oversee a public corruption investigation into Reynolds.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and then the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) began investigating Reynolds after FOX19 reported he was seeking more than $1 million in public money to pay for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property for development.

Roger Reynolds Coverage
Butler County auditor re-elected despite corruption charges
Butler County Auditor indicted on new public corruption charge

In February, a Butler County grand jury indicted Reynolds on five charges. He was re-indicted in July with a new, sixth charge related to Lakota Local Schools and money the state gives the auditor’s office for calculating and distributing real estate taxes from levies. The auditor’s office doesn’t use all the real estate fee money so Reynolds returns millions to the community each year.

In all now, Reynolds faces four felonies: bribery and three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract; and two misdemeanors: unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest, according to a court document called the “Bill of Particulars.”

Reynolds could face up to seven years and six months in prison if convicted on all charges, Butler County’s sheriff has said.

A conviction would mean he could serve as auditor and the Butler County Republican Party would have to choose a replacement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
Covington police are searching for 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White in connection with the fatal...
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

Latest News

The SWAT standoff on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community ended around 8 a.m. with a...
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home
William Stiver, 27, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of endangering...
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches bid for Indiana governor
Arrica Heflin, 14, has been missing from her West Union home since Dec. 11.
Adams County deputies search for missing 14-year-old