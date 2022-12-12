Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches bid for Indiana governor

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch of Indiana(Source: State of Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is launching a bid for the 2024 election for Indiana governor.

Her website was put up early Monday morning.

She has served as Lt. Governor to Eric Holcomb since 2017. She served as an Indiana congresswoman from 2005 to 2014 and as an Indiana state auditor.

Gov. Holcomb cannot run again in 2024 due to term limits, but Sen. Mike Braun has announced plans to run for the office as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
Covington police are searching for 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White in connection with the fatal...
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

Latest News

The woman is armed with a knife, according to an official.
Woman barricades herself inside stranger’s home prompting SWAT response in West Chester Township
William Stiver, 27, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of endangering...
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman
Arrica Heflin, 14, has been missing from her West Union home since Dec. 11.
Adams County deputies search for missing 14-year-old
Frank's Monday Video Weather Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast