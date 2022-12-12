Contests
Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested

Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona. He is wanted for an alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent in October.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A suspect in the assault and attempted kidnapping of a pregnant Arizona real estate agent was arrested in Texas, according to a credible source.

Court records in El Paso County, Texas, confirm that 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked Wednesday under the alias Donasti Davonsiea as a fugitive from justice in Arizona, KOLD reports.

Nunley is wanted for the alleged assault against a pregnant real estate agent at a home in Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 8.

$13k reward offered for info on suspect in kidnapping of pregnant real estate agent

Police said the victim was showing the house to a prospective buyer when Nunley allegedly assaulted her with a weapon and tried to physically restrain her.

She was able to escape and call 911, but police say she miscarried three days after the attack because of her injuries.

