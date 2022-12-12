Contests
Man sentenced to 18 years for rape, gross sexual imposition of children

John B. Reynolds, 53, of Mason, pleaded guilty to rape by force of a minor child and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving three kids under the age of 13, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man will serve 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving children.

John Reynolds, 53, pleaded guilty to rape by force of a minor child and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving three kids under the age of 13, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

The crimes started in 2015 and lasted until March of 2022, Fornshell explained.

Reynolds victimized four children at his Mason home and in his camper at the KOA campground in Lebanon, previously obtained court documents read.

His crimes came to light in April of 2022 when the victims confided in their parents, Fornshell says.

Warren County detectives announced on May 20 that they were searching for Reynolds, but said efforts to locate and arrest him were unsuccessful. A day later, in Florence, Reynolds was apprehended.

Reynolds has been designated as a Tier III Sexual Offender requiring him to register with the sheriff’s office every 90 days for the remainder of his life, according to Fornshell.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

