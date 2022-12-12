Contests
‘My son didn’t deserve this:’ Family of Covington shooting victim speaks out

Family of Covington Murder Victim Speaks Out
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - The family of a man who was the victim in the recent fatal shooting in Covington seeks answers and justice.

Covington police say 33-year-old Antwon Mulder was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

His mother, Sandra Smith, said she doesn’t understand why this happened to him.

“It shouldn’t have happened. It shouldn’t have happened. My son didn’t deserve this,” Smith said. “He wasn’t a bad person. He didn’t have enemies out in this world. People looked up to my son.”

Smith recalled how her son always did little things for others and that many people have reached out to her in the wake of his death to share ways he helped them, including mowing lawns for those who were unable to do so.

“They were coming to my door early this morning saying different things about him and the person he was, and that he didn’t do anything to deserve this,” said Smith.

Mulder’s sister, Artia Byrd, says she and her brother were best friends. When Byrd got married recently, she says that Mulder played a big role in making that day special.

“They took so much from me,” Byrd said. “They took time that I’ll never get back. They took a beautiful soul that I’ll never get to see again.”

Police identified the suspect in Mulder’s case as 28-year-old Danny Tarrell and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Tarrell is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

“I really hope they find him, Byrd said. We need justice. We need answers. This is not a murder that’s gonna go unsolved.”

Covington police advise that anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call Det. Lindeman at 859-292-2272 or call Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

