Sports betting in Ohio to start on New Year’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Gamblers and sports fans will be able to bet on their favorite sports teams in Ohio starting Jan. 1, 2023. This will allow more businesses to offer more gambling in the state than in any other part of the country.

Apps, casinos, bars, grocery stores, and restaurants will have kiosks where gamblers can place their bets.

Kroger, Paycor Stadium, and Great American Ballpark are just some places in the Cincinnati area that will be participating.

The Reds and Bengals already have partnerships with sports betting companies.

The Bengals partnered with Betfred USA, the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a UK-based bookmaker, according to the Bengals press release.

Betfred operates in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Gamblers can place a bet on the Bengals from inside the stadium at a betting Kiosk at the Monday Night Bills game.

The Reds partnered with BetMGM, one of the biggest names in sports betting. The BetMGM Sportsbook will be located in the space now serving as the Machine Room restaurant on the northeast side of Great American Ball Park. The sportsbook will only be accessible from outside the ticketed areas of the ballpark via the arena plaza-level entrance.

Sports gambling legal expert Daniel Wallach says that the teams have always kept their distance from sports betting. The teams have decided not only to accept it but then partner with sports betting companies.

“The teams now have no choice but to participate and actively lobby to be included in the sports wagering framework because it’s going to happen with or without them, it might as well happen with them, get some economic upside associated with it//there’s really no choice here. Once the United States Supreme Court rejected the league’s arguments in the Murphy vs. NCAA case and invalidated the federal law which had prohibited state-authorized sports betting, the league’s had no choice here. Either get on the train, or it’s going to leave without you,” Wallach said.

