"They don't pay attention to their speed" East Price Hill residents react after 5-year-old boy gets hit by car

East Price Hill residents react after 5-year-old boy gets hit by car
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Residents in an East Price Hill neighborhood are speaking out after learning about a 5-year-old boy who is in serious condition after a hit-and-run occurred Saturday night.

Officers say the accident happened on the intersection of Glenway and Sterrett around 8 p.m. The boy got out of a parked car with an adult when an approaching vehicle hit the child and kept going, police said.

“I think it’s one of the most dangerous streets in Price Hill right here, this intersection here,” resident Christina Covert said.

Residents say that a speeding driver can be seen running a red light, hitting a light pole, or nearly hitting a person at least once per week.

“They don’t pay attention to their speed. It’s supposed to be like 30 to 35. They do more like 50-60 miles coming down and up, so I won’t even let my kids walk up and down this street,” Covert said.

One resident, Johannes Duckeck , says that he did not see the crash happen, but saw the aftermath. He says that it broke his heart when he learned that it was a 5-year-old who was hit.

“I’ve lived in this neighborhood for almost 12 years, and I’ve seen it happen on multiple occasions. It’s pretty ridiculous then all you see is stuffed animals near a traffic light or electrical posts. I just can’t believe nothing changes,” Duckeck said.

At this time, police say they don’t know if speed and impairment caused the crash.

Officers say the boy was taken to Children’s Hospital.

Police are asking people who live in the area and who may have a ring camera that could have caught an image of the car to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

