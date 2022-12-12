Contests
‘This is a Christmas miracle:’ 18-year-old quadriplegic man receives new van

By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Cleves man received a new wheelchair-accessible van after his nurse hosted a fundraiser, raising thousands of dollars for his family.

Brandon Hawkins is wheelchair-bound after he suffered a brain injury as a child, causing him to become quadriplegic.

To get from place to place, the Hawkins family uses a wheel-chair accessible van for their son, but he has quickly outgrown the space.

Carla Hering, Brandon’s nurse, hosted the “I Believe in Brandon” event on Nov. 26, a fundraiser that helped raise money to buy the family a new van.

With the help of the community, Hering raised over $14,000 over the course of a few weeks.

While vans with wheelchair access can range anywhere from $40,000 to $100,000, the Nuxhall family sold their van to the Hawkins for the amount of money raised in the fundraiser.

“They came out to the fundraiser and they connected with Jackie Hawkins and they made the necessary arrangements, so this past Saturday Brandon received his new van,” Hering said. “This is a Christmas miracle!”

