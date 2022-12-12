Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County

Ottawa co. cocaine bust
Ottawa co. cocaine bust(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of approximately $162,000.

On December 6, at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus with Ohio registration for a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. During a probable cause search, tamper marks were observed on the dashboard. Further investigation revealed an after-market modification under the dashboard, which was determined to be a hidden compartment. The compartment was opened and was found to contain five packages of cocaine and United States currency.

The driver, Rafael L. Patterson, age 32, of Warren, Ohio, was incarcerated in the Ottawa County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies. He was also charged with hidden compartments in vehicles, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, Mr. Patterson could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Ohio Senate Bill 305 prohibits designing, building, constructing, fabricating, modifying, or altering a vehicle to create or add a hidden compartment with the intent to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance. It also prohibits operating, possessing, or using a vehicle with a hidden compartment with knowledge that the hidden compartment is used or intended to be used to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance. The Bill prohibits a person who has committed a first or second degree felony violation of aggravated trafficking in drugs from operating, possessing, or using a vehicle with a hidden compartment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
Covington police are searching for 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White in connection with the fatal...
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

Latest News

Nurse organizes fundraiser to help 18-year-old in need of wheelchair-accessible van
‘This is a Christmas miracle:’ 18-year-old quadriplegic man receives new van
The “I Believe in Brandon” fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 26 at TCYO in Cleves.
Nurse organizes fundraiser to help 18-year-old in need of wheelchair-accessible van
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday,...
Jury selection to begin Monday in Butler County auditor’s trial