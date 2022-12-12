Contests
Woman barricades herself inside stranger’s home prompting SWAT response in West Chester Township

The woman is armed with a knife, according to an official.
The woman is armed with a knife, according to an official.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - SWAT is on scene in West Chester Township after a woman barricaded herself inside a stranger’s home,

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, the unidentified woman entered a home on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community, according to West Chester Public Information Officer Barb Wilson.

The residents managed to get out of the home and are now safe, Wilson added.

The woman is armed with a knife, refusing to come out of the home, she explained.

The West Chester Police Department SWAT team responded and remain at the scene, according to Wilson.

