Bengals’ Taylor updates injury situation as roster limps into Bucs week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals remain one of the NFL’s hottest teams, but the roster is full of walking wounded approaching a pivotal stretch of games that could determine playoff seeding.

The list of injuries is long and contains some important names, but Head Coach Zac Taylor isn’t overly concerned.

“It’s never as bad as it could be,” he said Monday. “No one is going on IR. It’s a bunch of guys that we’re just going to see how we’re at as the week goes on, but I came in today feeling really positive about where we stand.”

The players have Monday and Tuesday off before returning to the field Wednesday.

The big news: starting Defensive End Trey Hendrickson won’t go on the NFL Injured Reserve list, which would sideline him for four games (and open up a roster spot.)

Taylor described Hendrickson’s injury, previously reported as a wrist fracture, as a “wrist issue.” He continued: “We’ll see where it’s at throught the week and go from there, but I’m not ready to rule him out.”

Hendrickson suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game and finished the game. Taylor said he was unaware of the injury during the game. “That was impressive for him to paly through that and play effectively for us.”

Wide Receiver Tee Higgins continues to deal with a hamstring injury. He came into the Browns game without an injury designation after being limited in practice twice last week. Then, according to Taylor, Higgins tweaked it in warmups.

“It got to crunch time,” Taylor said, “and I thought the best decision was to keep him out. So we’ll see where he’s at as well.”

Slot Receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a dislocated finger on the second play of scrimmage against the Browns. “It’s a painful deal, but we’ll see where he’s at through the week,” Taylor said.

On Tight End Hayden Hurst, who suffered a calf injury against the Kansas City Chief that sidelined him against the Browns: “We’re going to continue to take that week-to-week right now.”

Defensive End Joseph Ossai is a second-year player who could take Hendrickson’s snaps. The University of Texas-product had the key tackle on Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter that landmark win. He showed a shoulder injury Sunday against the Browns that he suffered either in that game or sometime prior.

Taylor had little to say on Ossai’s injury except to not he’s in the same situation as the others: “We’ve got to vet through another couple of days to see how they’re feeling.”

If neither Hendrickson nor Ossai can go against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday? “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Taylor said.

He continued: “It’s just that point in the year where, it’s a physical game, so you’re going to have a lot of games like that. I look at the team we have played and will play, and it’s the same deal going around the league as you get to this part of the year. But I do really feel good about the depth that we have, and when guys have to step up, we’ve got a really good 69-man roster. Wherever we have to pull from, we can pull from. These guys are all here at this point for a reason. We believe we they can all play on Sunday.”

More from Taylor’s Monday press conference

On Ja’Marr Chase, who was frequently motioned pre-snap against the Browns and lined up at every wide receiver position:

“We’ve needed him to play more spots because of the injuries we’ve had, and he just handles it really well.”

“He’s a special player. That’s why he’s a top-five pick. He’s a rare human that’s able to do this kind of stuff. He’s powerful like a running back with his lower body strength and explosion, but he’s got rare hands and body control, and his contact balance is incredible. He’s pretty dang good.”

On the wide receiver room depth after the Browns game where backups Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin showed up big:

“They’ve played a really healthy roll for us all year. They know the system. They’ve practiced a lot as guys have been out. They take a lot of reps, and so they’re always ready at a moment’s notice to go in there and make a play, and I thought both of those guys did that for us yesterday.”

“These guys are really smart players, and we feel really good about the chemistry in the room, and, almost as important as anything, the chemistry with the quarterback. He’s got a lot of trust in those guys. And, ultimately, [Wide Receiver Coach Troy Walters] and [Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Brad Kragthorpe] have done a great job making sure that everyone is ready for any job to be called at any position.”

On rookie Defensive Back Cam Taylor-Britt, whom the Bengals got into the rotation against the Atlanta Falcons before being forced into a starting role after Chidobe Awuzie tore his ACL on Oct. 31:

“You need all these corners on your roster as the season goes, and we knew he was a talented player, he was having a really good training camp before he got hurt. It was just time to start putting him in there and see what he had, knowing we had a lot of games left and we were going to need all those guys, and I think he’s progressively gotten better.”

“The great thing that he’s done off the batt is played tough. He’s been physical in the run game. He hasn’t shied away from that, so I think that’s been appreciated. And then, every single game, I think he starts getting more comfortable with the concepts he’s seeing and the types of coverages we’re gonna play. And you know, [Defensive Back Eli Apple] has done a great job with him. [Secondary Coach Charles Burks] has done a great job with him. Mike Hilton, Vonn Bell, Jesse [Bates], all those back-end guys have really encouraged him.”

