2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati

At least three people were shot, though the total number of shooting victims could climb.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are dead Tuesday night in a shooting that happened in Roselawn and spilled out into scenes in Bond Hill and Norwood, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of East Seymour Avenue in Roselawn.

At least three people were shot, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Tim Eppstein. The total number of shooting victims remains unclear.

The people that were shot scattered. At least two went in a car toward Norwood. At least one went south toward Bond Hill.

Cincinnati police at the Bond Hill scene found the person shot in the parking lot of a restaurant, Hook Fish & Chicken, on Reading Road.

Eppstein vaguely referred to multiple victims found at that scene. It’s unclear whether they went by vehicle or by foot.

Norwood police found two of those shot on Montgomery Road at the Norwood Lateral overpass.

The Norwood police officers secured the scene and shut down the overpass out of an abundance of caution because, according to Eppstein, they didn’t initially know what had happened.

The Hamilton County coroner confirms both of those found at the Montgomery Road scene are dead. One died at the scene, the other died as they were being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The person found at the Bond Hill scene was transported to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

“This was an isolated incident,” Eppstein said. “It’s over at this point from what we can tell.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

