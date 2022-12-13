Contests
Burrow Foundation raises nearly $66K through friendly competition to help those in need

An Ohio-based company created apparel inspired by the two cities.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation and an Ohio-based clothing company raised $65,921.23 through the “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good” project to help those in need.

Where I’m From Apparel created created clothes inspired by two cities where Burrow’s football career has flourished: Cincinnati and Baton Rouge.

Fans were encouraged to purchase apparel celebrating Burrow’s football career with the Bengals and Louisiana State University, with net proceeds benefiting the Joe Burrow Foundation.

Cincinnati had the most apparel purchases, with 2,804 pieces. Overall, 4,605 pieces were sold, including 1,655 Baton Rouge-inspired pieces and 146 pieces of a generic/non-city-affiliated option.

“Cincinnati and Baton Rouge both have a special place in our family’s hearts,” said Burrow. “While it’s fun to compete, and Cincinnati has earned bragging rights, the true winners are the children and families served through our foundation. Thanks to everyone who joined us in doing good through this friendly and fun challenge.”

In October, the Bengals quarterback started the nonprofit to address food insecurity and childhood mental health in Ohio and Louisiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

