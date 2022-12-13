Teresa Theetge named Cincinnati police chief: FOP president

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The interim title is being removed as Teresa Theetge is now the permanent police chief of the Cincinnati Police Department, according to Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils.

Lt. Col. Theetge was appointed as interim police chief following the retirement of Eliot Isaac in March of 2022.

She was one of four candidates under consideration for the position.

In the end, city leaders decided the best person to lead the department was the one who had been doing it for the past 10 months.

Theetge is the first woman in the history of the Cincinnati Police Department to be named police chief.

