The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township resident is spreading holiday cheer dressed as the Grinch!

Jeremy Robinson is the “Delhi Grinch.” He takes to Facebook to post what neighborhoods he’ll be driving through in his golf cart sleigh festooned with ribbon, blasting Christmas music.

It’s gotten quite the response. Many residents reply to request that he come to their area.

“I was just doing it for fun,” Robinson said Monday, “and then everybody seemed to love it and contacted us on Facebook, and it just snowballed into something big and beautiful.”

It’s the second year for him in his cart and Grinch getup, and he’s added something new in 2022. Robinson is now taking toy donations.

Said Delhi resident Ryan Hall, “It was actually real exciting, because we had Santa come by a few days ago, and the girls, the neighborhood kids were extremely excited about that and for the Grinch. It’s just awesome.”

Shelbey Siegel is another Delhi resident who’s in favor of the Grinch visits.

“I think it’s pretty neat! The kids get excited,” she said.

