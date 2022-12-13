Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side

‘It’s just awesome.’
Jeremy Robinson is the Delhi Grinch.
Jeremy Robinson is the Delhi Grinch.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi Township resident is spreading holiday cheer dressed as the Grinch!

Jeremy Robinson is the “Delhi Grinch.” He takes to Facebook to post what neighborhoods he’ll be driving through in his golf cart sleigh festooned with ribbon, blasting Christmas music.

It’s gotten quite the response. Many residents reply to request that he come to their area.

“I was just doing it for fun,” Robinson said Monday, “and then everybody seemed to love it and contacted us on Facebook, and it just snowballed into something big and beautiful.”

It’s the second year for him in his cart and Grinch getup, and he’s added something new in 2022. Robinson is now taking toy donations.

Said Delhi resident Ryan Hall, “It was actually real exciting, because we had Santa come by a few days ago, and the girls, the neighborhood kids were extremely excited about that and for the Grinch. It’s just awesome.”

Shelbey Siegel is another Delhi resident who’s in favor of the Grinch visits.

“I think it’s pretty neat! The kids get excited,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) in action during the second half of an NFL football...
Report: Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson breaks wrist against the Browns
A suspicious package investigation evacuated the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday,...
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) takes the field during player introductions...
Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns
Covington police are searching for 28-year-old Danny Tarrell White in connection with the fatal...
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

Latest News

A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
Megan Hutchinson
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
Dry for Tuesday
Dry for now but heavy rain on the way
Joseph Henry Anneken
Mayor of The Village of Elmwood Place dies unexpectedly