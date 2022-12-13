Contests
Dry for now but heavy rain on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been another cloudy day. Temperatures only ranged from 38 this morning to 47 this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry. Low 31. Tomorrow will be a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs near normal for this time of year.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in Wednesday in the early morning hours and lasts through the first part of the day Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s through Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from around an inch to 1.5″ in spots including Wednesday and Thursday. That could lead to some high water in spots.

Behind that cold front it will be chilly this weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s Friday through Monday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 20s.

