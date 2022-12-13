Contests
Dry For Now, Rain Arrives Wednesday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry Tuesday on a tap with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 46 degrees.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in Wednesday in the early morning hours and lasts through the first part of the day Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s through Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from around an inch to 1.5″ in spots including Wednesday and Thursday. That could lead to some high water in spots.

Behind that cold front it will be chilly this weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s Friday through Monday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 20s.

