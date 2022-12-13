Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say

Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers to commit a crime and seven counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.(Marquette County Jail)
By TV6 News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – An employee of a hospital in Michigan is accused of hiding a camera in one of the facility’s bathrooms.

The Marquette Police Department said Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers to commit a crime and seven counts of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Police said the investigation began on Dec. 2 when officers were contacted about a hidden camera located in a bathroom at Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette hospital.

Police identified Havican as the suspect, who was a hospital employee at the time. Officials have not stated what Havican’s job title was, but the hospital confirmed he is no longer employed.

Havican is being held at the Marquette County Jail on a $70,000 bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 21.

In a statement to WLUC, UPHS-Marquette said:

“At UP Health System – Marquette, our top priority is the safety of our patients, employees, providers, and visitors, and we take any allegation related to an employee very seriously. We are aware of the arrest of an employee that occurred on Dec. 13, 2022, and are cooperating with the local authorities investigating this matter. This individual is no longer employed by UP Health System. Due to confidentiality, we cannot provide any further information related to this situation or any employee matter. Thank you for understanding.”

The victims of this incident have been identified and notified. Officials did not say if the victims were patients, visitors, or other medical staff members.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour
Hamilton County K9 officer William Holmes is charged with domestic violence.
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football
The SWAT standoff on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community ended around 8 a.m. with a...
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home

Latest News

File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
Wyandot Elementary second graders are working to make the holidays a little brighter for kids...
Wyandot Elementary 2nd graders bringing holiday joy to Ronald McDonald House kids