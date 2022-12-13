Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Gas prices below $3? Winter bringing lower prices at the pump ahead of Christmas

For the fifth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to GasBuddy.
For the fifth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to GasBuddy.(Kngkyle2 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The temperature isn’t the only thing dropping in December.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices are down for the fifth consecutive week to an average of $3.21 per gallon.

The tech company reports the nation’s average gas price is down 14.4 cents from a week ago, 56.5 cents lower than a month ago, and 11 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so,” De Haan said.

According to AAA, about 34 states are currently seeing fuel averages lower than last year.

“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year.”

GasBuddy said Texas ($2.66), Oklahoma ($2.67) and Arkansas ($2.76) are the states with the current lowest prices in the country. Hawaii ($5.02), California ($4.45) and Nevada ($4.22) are the highest.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour
Hamilton County K9 officer William Holmes is charged with domestic violence.
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football
The SWAT standoff on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community ended around 8 a.m. with a...
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home

Latest News

FILE - Officials said a soldier was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday.
Army sergeant killed at Georgia post was an Afghan veteran
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony