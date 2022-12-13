Group works to restore headstones of Black veterans at Cincinnati cemetery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of veterans and parents are bringing attention to some of our fallen heroes at an historic Cincinnati cemetery.

Hillcrest Cemetery is home to more than 1,400 veterans.

The wreaths are $15 to sponsor. All proceeds go toward restoration efforts, including headstone cleaning and upkeep, performed by the Coalition to Save Hillcrest Cemetery.

Multiple groups will meet at the cemetery Saturday at noon to lay wreaths on the veterans’ graves and commemorate their service. The initiative is part of a national campaign, Wreaths Across America.

The cemetery fell into disrepair decades ago, leaving the graves of its veterans decayed and uncared for. Then the Coalition to Save Hillcrest Cemetery stepped up to help.

“The cemetery was really kind of abandoned in the early 1970s and it was in great disrepair, and we’re kind of the second generation of caretakers out here,” said Col. Todd Mayer, a 30-year U.S. Army veteran.

Mayer explains the cemetery’s graves belong to those of African American descent. “A lot of times,” he said Monday, “they had to fight to serve, and then they had to fight our nation’s enemy.”

Trail Life Troop sponsored more than 600 wreaths in 2022, doubling the organization’s impact from 2021.

“This one just hits different,” said Brian McGee with Trail Life Troop. “It’s a very special location, and I think it’s one that really brings a new understanding to a lot of our young men’s perspectives who otherwise wouldn’t be exposed to these stories.”

Two of McGee’s four children are active in the troop.

“They’ve been exposed to a lot of really negative stuff the last couple of years,” he said, “and this is such a great way to give them perspective on how they can be the change in such a positive outcome.”

For Mayer, preserving the cemetery is all about taking care of his fellow veterans.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure their resting place is as good as anyone else’s,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.