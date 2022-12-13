Heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We finally saw some sunshine today but temperatures remained near normal with a high of 44.

Rain will begin after midnight and continue Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and strong winds. Rain will continue Thursday morning and end by the early afternoon. By the time the rain ends we should measure around 1.5″ total. Winds will be strong with gusts as high as 40mph Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop by Thursday afternoon with cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s this weekend with lows in the 20s. We will see mainly dry weather this weekend with only a chance for flurries Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.