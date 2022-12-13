Contests
Heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We finally saw some sunshine today but temperatures remained near normal with a high of 44.

Rain will begin after midnight and continue Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain and strong winds. Rain will continue Thursday morning and end by the early afternoon. By the time the rain ends we should measure around 1.5″ total. Winds will be strong with gusts as high as 40mph Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop by Thursday afternoon with cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s this weekend with lows in the 20s. We will see mainly dry weather this weekend with only a chance for flurries Saturday.

