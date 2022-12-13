Contests
Mayor of The Village of Elmwood Place dies unexpectedly

Joe Anneken’s family is mourning his loss following his death last Friday.
Joseph Henry Anneken
Joseph Henry Anneken(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Anneken, mayor of The Village of Elmwood Place, died Friday unexpectedly at the age of 63, according to family members.

He was born, raised and lived his whole life in The Village of Elmwood Place, including a long tenure on the Village council before being elected as mayor.

His family remembers him as a skilled machinist as well as a handyman who could fix anything.

“If you asked him to help with a project he would rarely decline or say no,” they wrote, “but if he knew it might be a while before he could get to it, his response would be, ‘I’ll put it on the list.’”

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley, and their two children, Darla Freeman and Jeremy Anneken, as well as his grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Highland Avenue Baptist Church on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

The funeral service will be held at noon.

