Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations

A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.the afternoon progresses.(Provided)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State thanks to storms with heavy rain and winds.

Heavy rain could begin as early as overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, according to FOX19 Meteorologist Ashley Smith.

Several rounds of heavy rain are likely Wednesday morning through the evening, and both commutes will be impacted.

Power outages are possible due to soggy ground and winds that will gust as high as 40mph.

Tree damage is also possible, and it’s possible your Christmas decorations could end up in your neighbor’s yard or further asunder.

Rain totals could be as high as two inches in some spots. Most areas will see 1-1.5″.

>>Full forecast for the Tri-State

The rain will end by noon Thursday.

Cooler air will arrive this weekend with highs in the mid-30s.

