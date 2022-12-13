Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces criminal charges after a homeowner allegedly caught her peeping through windows in Wyoming.

Megan Hutchinson, 29, was arrested thanks to the watchful eyes of a neighbor, police say.

“She had no business being there. She was a stranger. She was nobody I had seen around here,” the neighbor said.

That neighbor is Cynthia Sacks, who says she looked outside Saturday around 9:30 a.m. to find the woman believed to be Hutchinson.

“I saw a woman walking, and she went through my neighbor’s backyard, and I thought, ‘That is too weird,’” Sacks said.

Sacks says she’s used to people walking around her neighborhood on Harmon Drive. But her suspicions were aroused when she realized that woman was the same whom she saw in the area one day prior.

“She was wearing a black padded jacket with a hood,” Sacks recalled.

The owners of the home allegedly targeted were not home at the time, police say.

Sacks says the woman was looking into the windows of the home. She told her husband, who agreed the best thing to do was to call the police.

Wyoming police officers quickly responded. They say they found Hutchinson in the rear of the home.

The officers praised Sacks for acting on her suspicions. They say it’s important this time of year to keep an eye out.

Homeowners can let police know travel dates when they’ll be out of town so officers can keep an eye on the vacant home.

Hutchinson faces a charge of criminal trespassing. She will be back in court Jan. 11.

