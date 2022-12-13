Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Jury to hear opening statements in Butler County auditor’s trial

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday,...
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday, Feb. 24.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the trial of the Butler County auditor.

Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain.

Last year, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser asked Ohio Attorney General Yost to assign a special prosecutor to oversee a public corruption investigation into Reynolds.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and then the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) began investigating Reynolds after FOX19 reported he was seeking more than $1 million in public money to pay for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property for development.

In February, a Butler County grand jury indicted Reynolds on five charges. He was re-indicted in July with a new, sixth charge related to Lakota Local Schools and money the state gives the auditor’s office for calculating and distributing real estate taxes from levies. The auditor’s office doesn’t use all the real estate fee money, so Reynolds returns millions to the community each year.

The allegations that involve Lakota Local Schools happened between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 21, 2017, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and the indictment.

In all now, Reynolds faces four felonies: bribery and three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, and one misdemeanor: unlawful use of authority, according to a court document called the “Bill of Particulars.” He was also supposed to face another misdemeanor charge, conflict of interest, but that was dismissed in court Monday.

Reynolds could face up to seven years and six months in prison if convicted on all charges, Butler County’s sheriff has said.

Any guilty verdict could force him to resign and be sent to prison. The Butler County Republican Party would have to choose a replacement.

Reynolds and his attorney have repeatedly called the charges false and politically motivated. Reynold also has denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Hamilton County K9 officer William Holmes is charged with domestic violence.
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
The SWAT standoff on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community ended around 8 a.m. with a...
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home
William Stiver, 27, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of endangering...
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

Latest News

Suspect in deadly Walmart shooting expected to appear in court Tuesday
Suspect in deadly Walmart shooting expected to appear in court Tuesday
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up...
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side
The ‘Delhi Grinch’ is spreading Christmas cheer on the West Side