Jury to hear opening statements in Butler County auditor’s trial

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the trial of the Butler County auditor.

Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain.

Last year, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser asked Ohio Attorney General Yost to assign a special prosecutor to oversee a public corruption investigation into Reynolds.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and then the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) began investigating Reynolds after FOX19 reported he was seeking more than $1 million in public money to pay for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property for development.

In February, a Butler County grand jury indicted Reynolds on five charges. He was re-indicted in July with a new, sixth charge related to Lakota Local Schools and money the state gives the auditor’s office for calculating and distributing real estate taxes from levies. The auditor’s office doesn’t use all the real estate fee money, so Reynolds returns millions to the community each year.

The allegations that involve Lakota Local Schools happened between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 21, 2017, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and the indictment.

In all now, Reynolds faces four felonies: bribery and three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, and one misdemeanor: unlawful use of authority, according to a court document called the “Bill of Particulars.” He was also supposed to face another misdemeanor charge, conflict of interest, but that was dismissed in court Monday.

Reynolds could face up to seven years and six months in prison if convicted on all charges, Butler County’s sheriff has said.

Any guilty verdict could force him to resign and be sent to prison. The Butler County Republican Party would have to choose a replacement.

Reynolds and his attorney have repeatedly called the charges false and politically motivated. Reynold also has denied the allegations in the civil lawsuit.

