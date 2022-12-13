Suspect in fatal Fairfield Walmart shooting expected to appear in court

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in a deadly Fairfield Walmart shooting that took place in May is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a plea or trial setting.

Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing someone inside the Walmart Supercenter in Butler County and injuring another.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart in May for shots fired inside the store. Before they arrived, dispatchers stated that two victims had been shot inside the store, and the shooter had left.

MORE COVERAGE | Man indicted for deadly Fairfield Township Walmart shooting | Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting

At the time of the shooting, Brown was free after his father posted his $200,000 bond in another armed robbery case. There was no additional order requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure he stayed home while awaiting trial, FOX19 NOW confirmed with court officials.

Butler County Prosecutor Micheal Gmoser says Brown was not ordered to wear a GPS tracking device because he was local and did not have much in his past to warrant a GPS device.

Court documents say Brown was indicted on Dec. 8, 2021, on an aggravated robbery charge. He brandished a handgun, took cash from the register and lottery tickets in an Oct. 23, 2021, hold-up at Minnicks Drive-Thru convenience store in Hamilton, according to a court record called the “Bill of Particulars” that lists specific allegations.

After the shooting, Fairfield Township police tracked Brown’s cell phone pings. It brought them to a hotel off Roosevelt Boulevard near Interstate 75 called the Fairfield Inn, according to Butler County dispatchers.

A SWAT team arrived, and a FOX19 NOW crew at the scene observed multiple law enforcement officers enter the hotel to search for Brown just after 4 a.m.

Minutes later, police saw him, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

He was scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation followed by a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Brown went through the evaluation the examiner needed to file back to the court by July 23, according to a document with the Butler County Court of Common Pleas.

Paperwork filed in September and signed by Judge Daniel Haughey says that the court finds that the defendant is competent for the purpose of standing trial.

Court documents show that Brown is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.