Three shot at multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two shooting investigations are unfolding Tuesday night at separate but possibly related scenes in Norwood and Cincinnati.

The call came in around 5 p.m.

The scenes are on Montgomery Road at the Norwood Lateral overpass and on Reading Road in Bond Hill.

The Bond Hill scene is in the parking lot of a restaurant, Hook Fish & Chicken.

There are three total victims.

Cincinnati police say two of the three total victims have been transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, though CPD could not break down the victim count by scene.

Two victims at the Norwood scene suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Norwood PD.

Norwood PD says the two victims at the Montgomery Road location were found with gunshot wounds. Police say it appears they were shot in a car and drove away from a scene in Cincinnati. Whether that location is the Bond Hill scene is unclear.

CPD could not say whether the shootings are connect

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

