Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 700 block of Cross Ridge Trail.

Love says that once officers arrived, they discovered that the EMTs were already working with the victim at the scene.

The victim was taken to UC Hospital, and the conditions are unknown at this time.

Police do not have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-385-7504.

