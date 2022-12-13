Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Victim hospitalized following shooting in Colerain Township

One man was shot in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain...
One man was shot in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Colerain Township Monday night, according to Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 700 block of Cross Ridge Trail.

Love says that once officers arrived, they discovered that the EMTs were already working with the victim at the scene.

The victim was taken to UC Hospital, and the conditions are unknown at this time.

Police do not have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-385-7504.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Hamilton County K9 officer William Holmes is charged with domestic violence.
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
The SWAT standoff on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community ended around 8 a.m. with a...
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home
William Stiver, 27, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count of endangering...
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

Latest News

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football
Suspect in deadly Walmart shooting expected to appear in court Tuesday
Suspect in deadly Walmart shooting expected to appear in court Tuesday
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday,...
Jury to hear opening statements in Butler County auditor’s trial
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update