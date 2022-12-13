What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow was on the ESPN Manningcast for Monday Night Football with Payton and Eli Manning.

The trio hammed it up about nicknames, mustaches and tipped balls as the Arizona Cardinals took on the New England Patriots, whom the Bengals play on Christmas Eve.

Joe mostly kept his cards close and his tongue in his cheek, giving brief and coy replies to the Mannings’ infectious ribbing. But he did get serious about a few topics, including the Bengals’ current form as the NFL season draws into its final weeks.

“We’re clicking right now,” he said. “Our whole team, our defense is playing really well, our offensive line is playing really well, obviously the outside guys are always playing well. Lots of team wins lately. Those are the best wins, when you walk off the field feeling like you played a complete game.”

Payton asked Joe about star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who stood alone as the Bengals’ only starting wideout against the Browns Sunday after Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd went down with injuries.

“First off, he’s really smart,” Joe replied. “We’ve had some injuries and some spots where guys have gone down. Hs’s smart enough, you can move him around to play the slot, play the field, play the boundary. It makes it hard for defenses to really key on him and opens up opportunities for him to get the ball in a lot of different situations. He’s so strong with the ball in his hands after the catch, so I just try to get him the ball in space and let him do what he does.”

Burrow also spoke on the rep split in practice between him and backup Quarterback Brandon Allen.

“I take all the reps that I need, and he takes scout team reps and gets the reps he needs there. I just feel like reps like that are so valuable throughout the week, and you only get so many, you don’t want to run your guys into the dirt. I only get this one throw one or two times full speed throughout the week, and then other than that, you’re just doing it by yourself in individual. So, you’ve got to make every rep count during the week so you can go out and play on Sundays.”

The topic carried on to backup quarterbacks in general, as the trio watched the Cardinals’ backup, Colt McCoy, take game snaps after starter Kyler Murray went down with what looked to be a serious leg injury:

“When backups go in the middle of the game and come in and play well, I always have so much respect for that, because like you said, they don’t get any reps throughout the week, and they’re getting their mental reps and throws they need after practice usually, so I’m always so excited for guys who go in and play well.”

Other highlights of Joe Burrow on the Manningcast

On the viral video of the Tri-State woman who got her wisdom teeth out and then recorded a hilarious, minutes-long rant about the Bengals, the highlight of which is her saying of Burrow, “He’s pretty but dangit he’s talented, and let’s be honest, I go for ambition not looks!”

“Sounds like I’m being called ugly there if you ask me!” Joe said. “I could be wrong but... I guess I’m ambitious?”

On the week 16 matchup against the Patriots, Joe’s first against a Bill Belichick defense, and the Massachusetts winter:

“I’m sure the weather is gonna be nice and sunny and warm on Christmas Eve. I’m really looking forward to a little weather vacation.”

On tipped passes, which have bedeviled Joe against AFC North opponents, including defensive ends Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt:

“They should be banned,” he said of tipped passes (not of Garrett and Watt.) “Maybe a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.”

On whether he would add to the slew of nicknames he’s acquired in his young career, including “JoeyB,” “Joe Cool,” “Joey Franchiese” and “Joe Schiesty:”

“I would say the nickname slot is just about full, don’t you think?”

On growing out a mustache to resemble the one his father had grown in an old photo showing him with long-time family friend, Kurt Warner:

“If I could, I would,” said Joe, notably cleanshaven, “but this is about all I can do right here!”

On the secret to beating Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, against whom he’s 3-0 in his career:

“Score more points than him. That’s what it comes down to, Payton,” Joe said. “Our defense always comes up with great game plans against them. We have a great defensive coordinator and great defensive players.”

