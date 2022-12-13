Contests
Wyandot Elementary 2nd graders bringing holiday joy to Ronald McDonald House kids

Wyandot Elementary second graders are working to make the holidays a little brighter for kids who are sick.
By Ken Brown
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s nothing quite like going home for the holidays and getting the family together to enjoy some time together. For children receiving treatment at the Ronald McDonald House, getting home isn’t possible.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has the story on Wyandot Elementary second graders working to make the holidays a little brighter for kids who are sick.

Wyandot Elementary 2nd graders spreading holiday cheer to Ronald McDonald House kids

