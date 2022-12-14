2 teens killed, third critical in Roselawn shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two teens are dead and a third is fighting for his life at a hospital from a triple shooting in Roselawn, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened in the 6200 block of Joyce Lane, shortly before officers responded about 5 p.m. to the parking lot of a fast food restaurant nearby for a reported shooting victim, police wrote in a news release.

Officers found a male juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition at the last check.

Minutes later, around 5:15 p.m., Norwood police found the other two victims on Montgomery Road at the Norwood Lateral overpass.

Nonaisha Jones, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Logan Lawson, 19, was taken to the hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.

An initial investigation determined all three gunshot victims were in the 6200 block of Joyce Lane when their injuries occurred, according to the police news release.

Their names are not being released because they are all minors.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

The scene in the parking lot of a Bond Hill restaurant on Reading Road where police are investigating a shooting possibly related to the Norwood investigation. pic.twitter.com/X7QXXESq83 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 13, 2022

