70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week.

Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard.

According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s backyard when she was attacked by the dogs.

She suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.

No charges were filed against the owner of the property.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

