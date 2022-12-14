Contests
Adam Sandler to perform in Cincinnati next year

Adam Sandler will be at Heritage Bank Arena Feb. 6. (Source: Jam Theatricals)
Adam Sandler will be at Heritage Bank Arena Feb. 6. (Source: Jam Theatricals)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday Night Live alumnus and comedian Adam Sandler heads to Cincinnati in 2023.

The “Hustle” and “Waterboy” star brings his comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, to 11 new cities, including a date at Heritage Bank Arena on Feb. 6.

Presale tickets go on sale on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. and go on sale to the general public on Dec. 16 through Ticketmaster.

Sandler is also the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center’s 24th Mark Twain Award for American Humor.

