Arrest warrant issued for man following child’s death in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Texas man indicted on charges following a child’s death.

John Powers is charged with murder and endangering children, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

The murder charge stems from the child’s death on May 10 in Fairfield, the prosecutor’s office says.

Powers allegedly abused the victim from April 3 through May 10, court records show.

He currently lives in Gainsville, Texas, according to the arrest report.

No other details have been released.

