Colerain Township SWAT situation ends in arrest

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman.

Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officers at the scene said they were called to the 2800 block of Overdale Drive at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

They received a 911 call reporting a man at the residence threatened to kill his grandmother and himself, according to a police incident report.

Yazell was armed with a gun at the time he made the threat, court records show.

A SWAT team responded to the home shortly after.

Police said at the scene they had the suspect in custody but released no further details. A police spokesman, Jim Love, confirmed the arrest.

Yazell was booked into the jail at 3:26 a.m.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that this situation involved his grandmother, according to a police incident report, and not his mother, as the police spokesman told FOX19 NOW on the day of his arrest. The domestic violence charge was dismissed on Dec. 1.

