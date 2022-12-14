Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Colerain Township SWAT situation ends in arrest

Jason Yazell
Jason Yazell(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman.

Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officers at the scene said they were called to the 2800 block of Overdale Drive at about 10 p.m. Thursday.

They received a 911 call reporting a man at the residence threatened to kill his grandmother and himself, according to a police incident report.

Yazell was armed with a gun at the time he made the threat, court records show.

A SWAT team responded to the home shortly after.

Police said at the scene they had the suspect in custody but released no further details. A police spokesman, Jim Love, confirmed the arrest.

Yazell was booked into the jail at 3:26 a.m.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that this situation involved his grandmother, according to a police incident report, and not his mother, as the police spokesman told FOX19 NOW on the day of his arrest. The domestic violence charge was dismissed on Dec. 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up...
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football
Megan Hutchinson, 39, faces a charge of criminal trespassing. She will be back in court on Jan....
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Indiana appealing 2nd court decision blocking abortion ban
Indiana appealing 2nd court decision blocking abortion ban
COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives
COVID-19 tests recalled over false negatives
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Norwood
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Norwood
The ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to northbound Interstate 71 and most northbound lanes on...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain snarls commute, crash closes I-71/75 at Brent Spence