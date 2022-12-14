Contests
Court upholds 46-year sentence for man who kidnapped, raped homeless woman

The Ohio Supreme Court upheld Tytus Bailey's 46-year prison sentence on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
The Ohio Supreme Court upheld Tytus Bailey's 46-year prison sentence on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Supreme Court of Ohio announced Wednesday that a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a homeless woman was properly sentenced to 46.5 years in prison.

According to court documents, Tytus Bailey, who was 18 years old at the time, tried to rob two men and a woman in downtown Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2021.

When Bailey realized the group did not have much on them, he knocked the two men unconscious and forced the woman into a parking garage where he raped her, the supreme court said.

The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas convicted Bailey for one count each of robbery, kidnapping, and abduction and two counts of rape.

During his sentencing, a trial court merged the abduction and kidnapping counts but did not merge the kidnapping and rape counts because the offenses were independent of each other.

Bailey did not object to the trial court’s failure to merge the kidnapping and rape counts, court documents say.

The court sentenced Bailey to 22 years in prison for two counts of rape, 11 years for kidnapping and 8 years for robbery.

Bailey then filed to appeal his sentence three times, but all requests were denied.

On his fourth filing, the First District Court of Appeals reversed Bailey’s sentencing after they concluded that the kidnapping and rape counts were joint offenses that should have been merged.

Since the defendant failed to object during his sentencing, the Ohio Supreme Court denied the court of appeals reversal, according to the slip of the opinion.

Bailey will have to serve 46.5 years in prison.

