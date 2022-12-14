Family despairs without answers in unsolved death of Anderson sophomore

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Eli Jones remain in the early stages of grief and mourning weeks after his death at the hands of a driver who fled the crash scene.

The driver is still on the run.

Eli’s stepmother, Nikki O’Connor spoke through tears Tuesday, one day before the month anniversary of the 15-year-old’s passing.

“He’s gone... but we’re waiting for him to walk around the corner any minute,” she said. “We can’t even put into words this loss. It’s just been devastating to us.”

Jones, was a sophomore at Anderson High School. He died on Nov. 14 after being struck by the car on Clough Pike in Anderson Township.

She and her husband didn’t know Eli had been hit until an officer knocked on their door and woke them up with the unthinkable news.

O’Connor is at a loss to explain what her stepson was doing that night. Many nights later, questions like that keep her up wondering.

“We just want answers,” she said. “Was he walking down the street? What was happening when they hit him?”

And of the driver: “Why didn’t you stop?”

Douglas Stansell, the Good Samaritan whose son called 911 and who waited at the scene to help arriving first responders, also died from a heart attack he suffered afterward due to the trauma he experienced.

O’Connor and her husband have met with the Stansells to thank them and mourn with them.

“He’s with nine children, and they’re without their father,” she said.

Christmas, says O’Connor, was Eli’s favorite holiday. She remembers him as someone who always made people laugh and smile.

“He’s greatly missed,” she said, “not just by his family, but by his friends.”

Days after the crash, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released a car part asking for leads or information. There have been no updates since then.

O’Connor asks anyone with information to come forward, not just for her and her husband, but for the Stansell’s as well.

“Maybe if they had stopped, that person wouldn’t have stopped and that wouldn’t have happened,” she said. “I don’t know. We just want answers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO’s Traffic Safety Unit at 513.825.1500.

